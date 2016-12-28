Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 27 de diciembre en Colombia
diciembre 28, 2016 4:42 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 27 de diciembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 3131 – Serie 032
Huila 2913 – Serie 003
DORADO:
Mañana 4485 – Tarde 1236
SUPER ASTRO SOL:
4554 – Signo Escorpión
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
5951 – Signo Piscis
CHONTICO:
Día 0861 – Noche 3428
PAISITA:
Día 6649 – Noche 2972
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6677 – Noche 6609
PIJAO:
6130
CASH THREE:
Día 742 – Noche 596
PLAY FOUR:
Día 2956 – Noche 1602
EVENING:
8554
WIN FOUR:
6494
SAMAN:
4967
SINUANO:
Día 4532 – Noche 1039
CULONA:
1163
CARIBEÑA:
Día 1604 – Noche 3964
MOTILÓN:
Día 7151 – Noche 4728
LA BOLITA
Día 1010 – Noche 4453