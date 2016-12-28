Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 27 de diciembre en Colombia

diciembre 28, 2016 4:42 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 27 de diciembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 3131 – Serie 032
Huila 2913 – Serie 003

DORADO:
Mañana 4485 – Tarde 1236

SUPER ASTRO SOL:
4554 – Signo Escorpión

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
5951 – Signo Piscis

CHONTICO:
Día 0861 – Noche 3428

PAISITA:
Día 6649 – Noche 2972

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6677 – Noche 6609

PIJAO:
6130

CASH THREE:
Día 742 – Noche 596

PLAY FOUR:
Día 2956 – Noche 1602

EVENING:
8554

WIN FOUR:
6494

SAMAN:
4967

SINUANO:
Día 4532 – Noche 1039

CULONA:
1163

CARIBEÑA:
Día 1604 – Noche 3964

MOTILÓN:
Día 7151 – Noche 4728

LA BOLITA
Día 1010 – Noche 4453

