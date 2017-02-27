Los Premios Oscar: El escándalo por el error en la Mejor Película y los demás galardonados
Febrero 27, 2017 5:22 am
–El error que sucedió en 2015 por el cual la colombiana Ariadna Gutiérrez fue coronada por cuatro minutos como Miss Universo, ahora se produjo nada mas ni nada menos que en los Premios Oscar. Se anunció como ganadora de la Mejor Película “La La Land”, pero luego se aclaró que por error se había cambiado el sobre y que el galardón era para “Moonlight”.
Los protagonistas del error fueron los legendarios actores Faye Dunaway y Warren Beatty. Ella fue la encargada de dar a conocer el nombre de la ganadora, pero cuando todo el elenco y la producción subió al escenario a recibir el galardón, intervino un productor del programa para hacer la rectificación.
Lista de ganadores:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
“Moonlight”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle , “La La Land”
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis, “Fences”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
“Zootopia”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
“The Salesman”, Irán
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
“Manchester by the Sea”
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
“Moonlight”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
“La La Land”
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
“Arrival”, Bradford Young
MEJOR VESTUARIO
“Fantastic Beasts”
MEJOR EDICIÓN
“Hacksaw Ridge”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
“Jungle Book”
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS
“Suicide Squad”
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
“Arrival”
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
“Hacksaw Ridge”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
“La La Land”
MEJOR CANCIÓN
“City of Stars”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Ezra Edelman y Caroline Waterlow (O.J.: Made in America)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
“Sing”
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
“The White Helmets”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
“Piper”