Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 4 de abril en Colombia
Abril 5, 2017 4:50 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 4 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 5610 – Serie 038
Huila 9526 – 091
DORADO
Mañana 0032 – Tarde 7838
SUPER ASTRO SOL
3015 – Signo Virgo
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0710 – Signo Cancer
CHONTICO:
Día 6526 – Noche 6478
PAISITA:
Día 2646 – Noche 3620
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0463 – Noche 8734
PIJAO:
3374
CASH THREE:
Día 362 – Noche 486
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1359 – Noche 6574
EVENING:
9754
WIN FOUR:
6597
SAMAN:
4197
SINUANO:
Día 2921 – Noche 4044
CULONA:
2094
CARIBEÑA:
Dia 5526 – Noche 7316
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 9163 – Noche 1723
LA BOLITA
Día 0630 – Noche 0494
COLONO:
2956
LA FANTASTICA:
Día 0848 – Noche 1291