Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 4 de abril en Colombia

Abril 5, 2017 4:50 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 4 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 5610 – Serie 038
Huila 9526 – 091

DORADO
Mañana 0032 – Tarde 7838

SUPER ASTRO SOL
3015 – Signo Virgo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0710 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:
Día 6526 – Noche 6478

PAISITA:
Día 2646 – Noche 3620

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0463 – Noche 8734

PIJAO:
3374

CASH THREE:
Día 362 – Noche 486

PLAY FOUR:
Día 1359 – Noche 6574

EVENING:
9754

WIN FOUR:
6597

SAMAN:
4197

SINUANO:
Día 2921 – Noche 4044

CULONA:
2094

CARIBEÑA:
Dia 5526 – Noche 7316

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 9163 – Noche 1723

LA BOLITA
Día 0630 – Noche 0494

COLONO:
2956

LA FANTASTICA:
Día 0848 – Noche 1291

