Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 4 de abril en Colombia

Loterias

Resultados de loterías y chances del 4 de abril:

Cruz Roja 5610 – Serie 038

Huila 9526 – 091

DORADO

Mañana 0032 – Tarde 7838

SUPER ASTRO SOL

3015 – Signo Virgo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

0710 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:

Día 6526 – Noche 6478

PAISITA:

Día 2646 – Noche 3620

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 0463 – Noche 8734

PIJAO:

3374

CASH THREE:

Día 362 – Noche 486

PLAY FOUR:

Día 1359 – Noche 6574

EVENING:

9754

WIN FOUR:

6597

SAMAN:

4197

SINUANO:

Día 2921 – Noche 4044

CULONA:

2094

CARIBEÑA:

Dia 5526 – Noche 7316

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 9163 – Noche 1723

LA BOLITA

Día 0630 – Noche 0494

COLONO:

2956

LA FANTASTICA:

Día 0848 – Noche 1291