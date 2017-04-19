Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 18 de abril en Colombia
Abril 19, 2017 4:49 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 18 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 2389 – Serie 093
Huila 4659 – Serie 058
DORADO
Mañana 2782 – Tarde 8337
SUPER ASTRO SOL
5034 – Signo Géminis
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6598 – Signo Sagitario
CHONTICO:
Día 1614 – Noche 7761
PAISITA:
Día 2845 – Noche 6276
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3472 – Noche 4282
PIJAO:
7500
CASH THREE:
Día 939 – Noche 938
PLAY FOUR:
Día 9122 – Noche 9274
EVENING:
9293
WIN FOUR:
7648
SAMAN:
8633
SINUANO:
Día 2466 – Noche 3120
CULONA:
7617
CARIBEÑA:
Dia 0472 – Noche 3631
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8746 – Noche 6310
LA BOLITA
Día 6582 – Noche 4657
COLONO:
1681
LA FANTASTICA:
Día 7109 – Noche 4148