Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 18 de abril en Colombia

Abril 19, 2017 4:49 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 18 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 2389 – Serie 093
Huila 4659 – Serie 058

DORADO
Mañana 2782 – Tarde 8337

SUPER ASTRO SOL
5034 – Signo Géminis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6598 – Signo Sagitario

CHONTICO:
Día 1614 – Noche 7761

PAISITA:
Día 2845 – Noche 6276

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3472 – Noche 4282

PIJAO:
7500

CASH THREE:
Día 939 – Noche 938

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9122 – Noche 9274

EVENING:
9293

WIN FOUR:
7648

SAMAN:
8633

SINUANO:
Día 2466 – Noche 3120

CULONA:
7617

CARIBEÑA:
Dia 0472 – Noche 3631

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8746 – Noche 6310

LA BOLITA
Día 6582 – Noche 4657

COLONO:
1681

LA FANTASTICA:
Día 7109 – Noche 4148

