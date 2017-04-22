Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 21 de abril en Colombia

Abril 22, 2017 7:33 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 21 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Santander 3385 – Serie 073
Medellín 8286 – Serie 009
Risaralda 2052 – Serie 101

DORADO
Mañana 5288 – Tarde 9378

SUPER ASTRO SOL
2123 – Signo Leo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
9217 – Signo Sagitario

CHONTICO:
Día 7736 – Noche 9100

PAISITA:
Día 9443 – Noche 4282

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6823 – Noche 2715

PIJAO:
1457

CASH THREE:
Día 796 – Noche 373

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3000 – Noche 0412

EVENING:
8025

WIN FOUR:
5846

SAMAN:
6985

SINUANO:
Día 5918 – Noche 9316

CULONA:
1401

CARIBEÑA:
Dia 1376 – Noche 9086

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8020 – Noche 8022

LA BOLITA
Día 4501 – Noche 0459

COLONO:
0513

LA FANTASTICA:
Día 0148 – Noche 7557

