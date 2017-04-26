Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 25 de abril en Colombia

Abril 26, 2017 4:47 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 25 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 7461 – Serie 092
Huila 6655 – Serie 050

DORADO
Mañana 0048 – Tarde 9944

SUPER ASTRO SOL
7120 – Signo Sagitario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1956 – Signo Géminis

CHONTICO:
Día 6147 – Noche 1363

PAISITA:
Día 0917 – Noche 2435

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 9082 – Noche 8105

PIJAO:
5699

CASH THREE:
Día 419 – Noche 667

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5579 – Noche 6253

EVENING:
6517

WIN FOUR:
9580

SAMAN:
0698

SINUANO:
Día 7007 – Noche 6908

CULONA:
3793

CARIBEÑA:
Dia 8204 – Noche 1271

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7672 – Noche 3428

LA BOLITA
Día 6749 – Noche 4225

COLONO:
0072

LA FANTASTICA:
Día 1620 – Noche 3019

