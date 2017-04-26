Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 25 de abril en Colombia
Abril 26, 2017 4:47 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 25 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 7461 – Serie 092
Huila 6655 – Serie 050
DORADO
Mañana 0048 – Tarde 9944
SUPER ASTRO SOL
7120 – Signo Sagitario
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1956 – Signo Géminis
CHONTICO:
Día 6147 – Noche 1363
PAISITA:
Día 0917 – Noche 2435
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 9082 – Noche 8105
PIJAO:
5699
CASH THREE:
Día 419 – Noche 667
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5579 – Noche 6253
EVENING:
6517
WIN FOUR:
9580
SAMAN:
0698
SINUANO:
Día 7007 – Noche 6908
CULONA:
3793
CARIBEÑA:
Dia 8204 – Noche 1271
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7672 – Noche 3428
LA BOLITA
Día 6749 – Noche 4225
COLONO:
0072
LA FANTASTICA:
Día 1620 – Noche 3019