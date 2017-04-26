Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 25 de abril en Colombia

Loterias

Resultados de loterías y chances del 25 de abril:

Cruz Roja 7461 – Serie 092

Huila 6655 – Serie 050

DORADO

Mañana 0048 – Tarde 9944

SUPER ASTRO SOL

7120 – Signo Sagitario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

1956 – Signo Géminis

CHONTICO:

Día 6147 – Noche 1363

PAISITA:

Día 0917 – Noche 2435

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 9082 – Noche 8105

PIJAO:

5699

CASH THREE:

Día 419 – Noche 667

PLAY FOUR:

Día 5579 – Noche 6253

EVENING:

6517

WIN FOUR:

9580

SAMAN:

0698

SINUANO:

Día 7007 – Noche 6908

CULONA:

3793

CARIBEÑA:

Dia 8204 – Noche 1271

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 7672 – Noche 3428

LA BOLITA

Día 6749 – Noche 4225

COLONO:

0072

LA FANTASTICA:

Día 1620 – Noche 3019