Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 2 de mayo en Colombia

Mayo 3, 2017 4:44 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 2 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 4489 – Serie 204
Tolima 7248 – Serie 103
Cruz Roja 2458 – Serie 111
Huila 2221 – Serie 093

DORADO
Mañana 6225 – Tarde 1320

SUPER ASTRO SOL
4040 – Signo Sagitario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1856 – Signo Libra

CHONTICO:
Día 3462 – Noche 8432

PAISITA:
Día 3985 – Noche 4427

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 7250 – Noche 0091

PIJAO:
0287

CASH THREE:
Día 557 – Noche 988

PLAY FOUR:
Día 6730 – Noche 7846

EVENING:
8640

WIN FOUR:
2030

SAMAN:
2704

SINUANO:
Día 1857 – Noche 1390

CULONA:
9502

CARIBEÑA:
Dia 2847 – Noche 6198

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4662 – Noche 2455

LA BOLITA
Día 4823 – Noche 0737

COLONO:
7424

LA FANTASTICA:
Día 2586 – Noche 1596

