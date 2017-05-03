Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 2 de mayo en Colombia

Loterias

Resultados de loterías y chances del 2 de mayo:

Cundinamarca 4489 – Serie 204

Tolima 7248 – Serie 103

Cruz Roja 2458 – Serie 111

Huila 2221 – Serie 093

DORADO

Mañana 6225 – Tarde 1320

SUPER ASTRO SOL

4040 – Signo Sagitario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

1856 – Signo Libra

CHONTICO:

Día 3462 – Noche 8432

PAISITA:

Día 3985 – Noche 4427

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 7250 – Noche 0091

PIJAO:

0287

CASH THREE:

Día 557 – Noche 988

PLAY FOUR:

Día 6730 – Noche 7846

EVENING:

8640

WIN FOUR:

2030

SAMAN:

2704

SINUANO:

Día 1857 – Noche 1390

CULONA:

9502

CARIBEÑA:

Dia 2847 – Noche 6198

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 4662 – Noche 2455

LA BOLITA

Día 4823 – Noche 0737

COLONO:

7424

LA FANTASTICA:

Día 2586 – Noche 1596