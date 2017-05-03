Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 2 de mayo en Colombia
Mayo 3, 2017 4:44 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 2 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 4489 – Serie 204
Tolima 7248 – Serie 103
Cruz Roja 2458 – Serie 111
Huila 2221 – Serie 093
DORADO
Mañana 6225 – Tarde 1320
SUPER ASTRO SOL
4040 – Signo Sagitario
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1856 – Signo Libra
CHONTICO:
Día 3462 – Noche 8432
PAISITA:
Día 3985 – Noche 4427
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 7250 – Noche 0091
PIJAO:
0287
CASH THREE:
Día 557 – Noche 988
PLAY FOUR:
Día 6730 – Noche 7846
EVENING:
8640
WIN FOUR:
2030
SAMAN:
2704
SINUANO:
Día 1857 – Noche 1390
CULONA:
9502
CARIBEÑA:
Dia 2847 – Noche 6198
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4662 – Noche 2455
LA BOLITA
Día 4823 – Noche 0737
COLONO:
7424
LA FANTASTICA:
Día 2586 – Noche 1596