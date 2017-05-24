Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 23 de mayo en Colombia
Mayo 24, 2017 4:37 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 23 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 6258 – Serie 165
Huila 8929 – Serie 005
DORADO
Mañana 7225 – Tarde 4603
SUPER ASTRO SOL
7399 – Signo Libra
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
88|4 – Signo Sagitario
CHONTICO:
Día 6586 – Noche 2350
PAISITA:
Día 8436 – Noche 0164
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3993 – Noche 6323
PIJAO:
3456
CASH THREE:
Día 472 – Noche 535
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1944 – Noche 7438
EVENING:
2073
WIN FOUR:
2738
SAMAN:
2920
SINUANO:
Día 5324 – Noche 2217
CULONA:
6730
CARIBEÑA:
Dia 9127 – Noche 2526
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 1118 – Noche 8211
LA BOLITA
Día 9372 – Noche 5556
COLONO:
2500
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 8362 – Noche 0557