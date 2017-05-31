Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 30 de mayo en Colombia

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 30 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 6677 – Serie 038
Tolima 9601 – Serie 9601
Cruz Roja 4884 – Serie 061
Huila 9032 – Serie 072

DORADO
Mañana 7055 – Tarde 9046

SUPER ASTRO SOL
9225 – Signo Virgo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0506 – Signo Géminis

CHONTICO:
Día 1709 – Noche 2035

PAISITA:
Día 4244 – Noche 9255

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 1000 – Noche 7568

PIJAO:
8055

CASH THREE:
Día 692 – Noche 138

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3195 – Noche 3925

EVENING:
7746

WIN FOUR:
3209

SAMAN:
3772

SINUANO:
Día 2258 – Noche 6705

CULONA:
3848

CARIBEÑA:
Dia 1715 – Noche 1177

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 1044 – Noche 0219

LA BOLITA
Día 8346 – Noche 9856

COLONO:
8142

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0895 – Noche 2344

