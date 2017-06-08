Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 7 de junio en Colombia
Junio 8, 2017 4:34 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este miércoles 7 de junio en el territorio colombiano:
Baloto 03 – 20 – 33 – 34 – 40 – 14
Revancha 03 – 13 – 16 – 20 – 26 – 01
Manizales 2449 – Serie 176
Valle 5044 – Serie 040
Meta 1086 – Serie 117
DORADO
Mañana 4289 – Tarde 5684
SUPER ASTRO SOL
67098 – Signo Géminis
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
5277 – Signo Piscis
CHONTICO:
Día 9530 – Noche 6284
PAISITA:
Día 6082 – Noche 7863
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4138 – Noche 0318
PIJAO:
4936
CASH THREE:
Día 664 – Noche 056
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8088 – Noche 5360
EVENING:
5407
WIN FOUR:
8993
SAMAN:
9954
SINUANO:
Día 5311 – Noche 7799
CULONA:
3317
CARIBEÑA:
Dia 8149 – Noche 1199
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4969 – Noche 0148
LA BOLITA
Día 7111 – Noche 9821
COLONO:
3164
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9456 – Noche 2570