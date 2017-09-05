Resultados de las loterías y chances de este lunes 4 de septiembre en Colombia

Septiembre 5, 2017 4:30 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este lunes 4 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 1396 – Serie 008
Tolima 1345 – Seerie 057

DORADO
Mañana 2723 – Tarde 6279

SUPER ASTRO SOL
4379 – Signo Sagitario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7955 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:
Día 4649 – Noche 7752

PAISITA:
Día 1745 – Noche 2342

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 8208 – Noche 4449

PIJAO:
5114

CASH THREE:
Día 588 – Noche 687

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5854 – Noche 1413

EVENING:
3939

WIN FOUR:
1634

SAMAN:
6822

SINUANO:
Día 7752 – Noche 0230

CULONA:
1112

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7491 – Noche 9881

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4765 – Noche 1999

LA BOLITA
Día 4744 – Noche 6344

EL COLONO:
4597

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7997 – Noche 7855

