Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 5 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 5 de septiembre en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 2392 – Serie 169

Huila 6954 – Serie 078

DORADO

Mañana 8980 – Tarde 8370

SUPER ASTRO SOL

2952 – Signo Virgo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

7763 – Signo Tauro

CHONTICO:

Día 5661 – Noche 9628

PAISITA:

Día 6324 – Noche 2393

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 2987 – Noche 3296

PIJAO:

3959

CASH THREE:

Día 336 – Noche 738

PLAY FOUR:

Día 9222 – Noche 6285

EVENING:

8816

WIN FOUR:

8488

SAMAN:

1863

SINUANO:

Día 5048 – Noche 6152

CULONA:

4340

CARIBEÑA:

Día 3400 – Noche 5576

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 9189 – Noche 8001

LA BOLITA

Día 7663 – Noche 9610

EL COLONO:

2767

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 3306 – Noche 6779