Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 5 de septiembre en Colombia
Septiembre 6, 2017 4:31 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 5 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 2392 – Serie 169
Huila 6954 – Serie 078
DORADO
Mañana 8980 – Tarde 8370
SUPER ASTRO SOL
2952 – Signo Virgo
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7763 – Signo Tauro
CHONTICO:
Día 5661 – Noche 9628
PAISITA:
Día 6324 – Noche 2393
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 2987 – Noche 3296
PIJAO:
3959
CASH THREE:
Día 336 – Noche 738
PLAY FOUR:
Día 9222 – Noche 6285
EVENING:
8816
WIN FOUR:
8488
SAMAN:
1863
SINUANO:
Día 5048 – Noche 6152
CULONA:
4340
CARIBEÑA:
Día 3400 – Noche 5576
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 9189 – Noche 8001
LA BOLITA
Día 7663 – Noche 9610
EL COLONO:
2767
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 3306 – Noche 6779