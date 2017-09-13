Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 12 de septiembre en Colombia

Septiembre 13, 2017 4:28 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 12 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 5542 – Serie 007
Huila 4392 – Serie 065

DORADO
Mañana 9752 – Tarde 5380

SUPER ASTRO SOL
1536 – Signo Acuario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
5319 – Signo Piscis

CHONTICO:
Día 2782 – Noche 6357

PAISITA:
Día 1844 – Noche 5881

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 2381 – Noche 9575

PIJAO:
0403

CASH THREE:
Día 895 – Noche 601

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9154 – Noche 4366

EVENING:
6306

WIN FOUR:
9185

SAMAN:
3608

SINUANO:
Día 1307 – Noche 6522

CULONA:
3753

CARIBEÑA:
Día 9118 – Noche 9171

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 2124 – Noche 2896

LA BOLITA
Día 0836 – Noche 7249

EL COLONO:
8196

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0579 – Noche 5461

