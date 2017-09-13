Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 12 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 12 de septiembre en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 5542 – Serie 007

Huila 4392 – Serie 065

DORADO

Mañana 9752 – Tarde 5380

SUPER ASTRO SOL

1536 – Signo Acuario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

5319 – Signo Piscis

CHONTICO:

Día 2782 – Noche 6357

PAISITA:

Día 1844 – Noche 5881

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 2381 – Noche 9575

PIJAO:

0403

CASH THREE:

Día 895 – Noche 601

PLAY FOUR:

Día 9154 – Noche 4366

EVENING:

6306

WIN FOUR:

9185

SAMAN:

3608

SINUANO:

Día 1307 – Noche 6522

CULONA:

3753

CARIBEÑA:

Día 9118 – Noche 9171

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 2124 – Noche 2896

LA BOLITA

Día 0836 – Noche 7249

EL COLONO:

8196

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 0579 – Noche 5461