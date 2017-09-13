Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 12 de septiembre en Colombia
Septiembre 13, 2017 4:28 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 12 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 5542 – Serie 007
Huila 4392 – Serie 065
DORADO
Mañana 9752 – Tarde 5380
SUPER ASTRO SOL
1536 – Signo Acuario
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
5319 – Signo Piscis
CHONTICO:
Día 2782 – Noche 6357
PAISITA:
Día 1844 – Noche 5881
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 2381 – Noche 9575
PIJAO:
0403
CASH THREE:
Día 895 – Noche 601
PLAY FOUR:
Día 9154 – Noche 4366
EVENING:
6306
WIN FOUR:
9185
SAMAN:
3608
SINUANO:
Día 1307 – Noche 6522
CULONA:
3753
CARIBEÑA:
Día 9118 – Noche 9171
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 2124 – Noche 2896
LA BOLITA
Día 0836 – Noche 7249
EL COLONO:
8196
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0579 – Noche 5461