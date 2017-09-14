Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 13 de septiembre en Colombia

Septiembre 14, 2017 4:29 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este miércoles 13 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Baloto 07 – 11 – 23 – 41 – 43 – 11
Revancha 27 – 39 – 40 – 41 – 42 – 16
Manizales 8497 – Serie 067
Valle 0856 – Serie 119
Meta 9724 – Serie 125

DORADO
Mañana 8138 – Tarde 2202

SUPER ASTRO SOL
9461 – Signo Libra

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
4353 – Signo Sagitario

CHONTICO:
Día 6221 – Noche 0679

PAISITA:
Día 8875 – Noche 5907

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 5152 – Noche 5152

PIJAO:
0283

CASH THREE:
Día 580 – Noche 647

PLAY FOUR:
Día 2829 – Noche 5314

EVENING:
4372

WIN FOUR:
6088

SAMAN:
1672

SINUANO:
Día 7279 – Noche 7812

CULONA:
2730

CARIBEÑA:
Día 1117 – Noche 5380

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7825 – Noche 1594

LA BOLITA
Día 4537 – Noche 8145

EL COLONO:
4836

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 3322 – Noche 0446

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Nacional, Resultados de las Loterías 

Deja un comentario