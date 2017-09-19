Resultados de las loterías y chances de este lunes 18 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 19, 2017 4:24 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este lunes 18 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 0783 – Serie 087
Tolima 1240 – Serie 007
DORADO
Mañana 0802 – Tarde 5795
SUPER ASTRO SOL
8712 – Signo Cancer
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6316 – Signo Géminis
CHONTICO:
Día 8344 – Noche 5881
PAISITA:
Día 0865 – Noche 1929
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6275 – Noche 9996
PIJAO:
6356
CASH THREE:
Día 716 – Noche 895
PLAY FOUR:
Día 3334 – Noche 8716
EVENING:
1824
WIN FOUR:
2269
SAMAN:
2184
SINUANO:
Día 2637 – Noche 6799
CULONA:
9938
CARIBEÑA:
Día 5688 – Noche 9918
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6619 – Noche 4885
LA BOLITA
Día 7560 – Noche 8548
EL COLONO:
6566
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9639 – Noche 0987