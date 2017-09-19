Resultados de las loterías y chances de este lunes 18 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Resultados de las loterías del 18 de septiembre en Colombia:

Cundinamarca 0783 – Serie 087

Tolima 1240 – Serie 007

DORADO

Mañana 0802 – Tarde 5795

SUPER ASTRO SOL

8712 – Signo Cancer

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

6316 – Signo Géminis

CHONTICO:

Día 8344 – Noche 5881

PAISITA:

Día 0865 – Noche 1929

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 6275 – Noche 9996

PIJAO:

6356

CASH THREE:

Día 716 – Noche 895

PLAY FOUR:

Día 3334 – Noche 8716

EVENING:

1824

WIN FOUR:

2269

SAMAN:

2184

SINUANO:

Día 2637 – Noche 6799

CULONA:

9938

CARIBEÑA:

Día 5688 – Noche 9918

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 6619 – Noche 4885

LA BOLITA

Día 7560 – Noche 8548

EL COLONO:

6566

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 9639 – Noche 0987