Resultados de las loterías y chances de este lunes 18 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 19, 2017 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este lunes 18 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 0783 – Serie 087
Tolima 1240 – Serie 007

DORADO
Mañana 0802 – Tarde 5795

SUPER ASTRO SOL
8712 – Signo Cancer

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6316 – Signo Géminis

CHONTICO:
Día 8344 – Noche 5881

PAISITA:
Día 0865 – Noche 1929

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6275 – Noche 9996

PIJAO:
6356

CASH THREE:
Día 716 – Noche 895

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3334 – Noche 8716

EVENING:
1824

WIN FOUR:
2269

SAMAN:
2184

SINUANO:
Día 2637 – Noche 6799

CULONA:
9938

CARIBEÑA:
Día 5688 – Noche 9918

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6619 – Noche 4885

LA BOLITA
Día 7560 – Noche 8548

EL COLONO:
6566

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9639 – Noche 0987

