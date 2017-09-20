Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 19 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 19 de septiembre en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 6199 – Serie 226

Huila 2667 – Serie 037

DORADO

Mañana 3145 – Tarde 4493

SUPER ASTRO SOL

9653 – Signo Escorpión

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

0426 – Signo Capricornio

CHONTICO:

Día 1623 – Noche 6418

PAISITA:

Día 0283 – Noche 1888

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 0953 – Noche 3621

PIJAO:

4548

CASH THREE:

Día 224 – Noche 642

PLAY FOUR:

Día 9940 – Noche 2774

EVENING:

0490

WIN FOUR:

6158

SAMAN:

9341

SINUANO:

Día 5652 – Noche 1438

CULONA:

8869

CARIBEÑA:

Día 4623 – Noche 1041

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 9616 – Noche 4911

LA BOLITA

Día 6302 – Noche 9147

EL COLONO:

4683

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 0542 – Noche 3104