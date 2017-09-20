Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 19 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 20, 2017 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 19 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 6199 – Serie 226
Huila 2667 – Serie 037

DORADO
Mañana 3145 – Tarde 4493

SUPER ASTRO SOL
9653 – Signo Escorpión

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0426 – Signo Capricornio

CHONTICO:
Día 1623 – Noche 6418

PAISITA:
Día 0283 – Noche 1888

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0953 – Noche 3621

PIJAO:
4548

CASH THREE:
Día 224 – Noche 642

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9940 – Noche 2774

EVENING:
0490

WIN FOUR:
6158

SAMAN:
9341

SINUANO:
Día 5652 – Noche 1438

CULONA:
8869

CARIBEÑA:
Día 4623 – Noche 1041

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 9616 – Noche 4911

LA BOLITA
Día 6302 – Noche 9147

EL COLONO:
4683

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0542 – Noche 3104

