Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 19 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 20, 2017 4:24 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 19 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 6199 – Serie 226
Huila 2667 – Serie 037
DORADO
Mañana 3145 – Tarde 4493
SUPER ASTRO SOL
9653 – Signo Escorpión
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0426 – Signo Capricornio
CHONTICO:
Día 1623 – Noche 6418
PAISITA:
Día 0283 – Noche 1888
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0953 – Noche 3621
PIJAO:
4548
CASH THREE:
Día 224 – Noche 642
PLAY FOUR:
Día 9940 – Noche 2774
EVENING:
0490
WIN FOUR:
6158
SAMAN:
9341
SINUANO:
Día 5652 – Noche 1438
CULONA:
8869
CARIBEÑA:
Día 4623 – Noche 1041
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 9616 – Noche 4911
LA BOLITA
Día 6302 – Noche 9147
EL COLONO:
4683
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0542 – Noche 3104