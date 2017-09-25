Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 24 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 25, 2017 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 24 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 1596

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1172 – Signo Tauro

CHONTICO:
Día 2322 – Noche 8032

PAISITA:
Día 5316 – Noche 2361

CAFETERITO:
Noche 7718

PIJAO:
6242

CASH THREE:
Día 651 – Noche 734

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8916 – Noche 6992

EVENING:
8887

WIN FOUR:
9033

SAMAN:
3960

SINUANO:
Día 9107 – Noche 6080

CULONA:
1002

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7117 – Noche 9707

MOTILÓN:
Noche 2978

LA BOLITA
Noche 2074

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 9391

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 23 DE SEPTIEMBRE

BALOTO 04 – 15 – 22 – 23 – 38 – 11
REVANCHA 23 – 24 – 30 – 34 – 41 – 01
BOYACÁ 8675 – Serie 181
CAUCA 4085 – Serie 130

