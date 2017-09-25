Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 24 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 25, 2017 4:24 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 24 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 1596
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1172 – Signo Tauro
CHONTICO:
Día 2322 – Noche 8032
PAISITA:
Día 5316 – Noche 2361
CAFETERITO:
Noche 7718
PIJAO:
6242
CASH THREE:
Día 651 – Noche 734
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8916 – Noche 6992
EVENING:
8887
WIN FOUR:
9033
SAMAN:
3960
SINUANO:
Día 9107 – Noche 6080
CULONA:
1002
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7117 – Noche 9707
MOTILÓN:
Noche 2978
LA BOLITA
Noche 2074
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 9391
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 23 DE SEPTIEMBRE
BALOTO 04 – 15 – 22 – 23 – 38 – 11
REVANCHA 23 – 24 – 30 – 34 – 41 – 01
BOYACÁ 8675 – Serie 181
CAUCA 4085 – Serie 130