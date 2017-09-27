Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 26 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 27, 2017 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 26 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 0766 – Serie 174
Huila 9529 – Serie 038

DORADO
Mañana 4567 – Tarde 2794

SUPER ASTRO SOL
1979 – Signo Aries

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
8022 – Signo Capricornio

CHONTICO:
Día 3459 – Noche 9935

PAISITA:
Día 1612 – Noche 7184

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4003 – Noche 5357

PIJAO:
0491

CASH THREE:
Día 705 – Noche 119

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5003 – Noche 7313

EVENING:
6350

WIN FOUR:
7838

SAMAN:
5282

SINUANO:
Día 3811 – Noche 9939

CULONA:
4074

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7870 – Noche 3376

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 3772 – Noche 9064

LA BOLITA
Día 2431 – Noche 2939

EL COLONO:
5684

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7948 – Noche 7137

