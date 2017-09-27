Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 26 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 27, 2017 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 26 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 0766 – Serie 174
Huila 9529 – Serie 038
DORADO
Mañana 4567 – Tarde 2794
SUPER ASTRO SOL
1979 – Signo Aries
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
8022 – Signo Capricornio
CHONTICO:
Día 3459 – Noche 9935
PAISITA:
Día 1612 – Noche 7184
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4003 – Noche 5357
PIJAO:
0491
CASH THREE:
Día 705 – Noche 119
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5003 – Noche 7313
EVENING:
6350
WIN FOUR:
7838
SAMAN:
5282
SINUANO:
Día 3811 – Noche 9939
CULONA:
4074
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7870 – Noche 3376
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 3772 – Noche 9064
LA BOLITA
Día 2431 – Noche 2939
EL COLONO:
5684
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7948 – Noche 7137