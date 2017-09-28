Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 27 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 28, 2017 4:27 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este miércoles 27 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

BALOTO 01 – 10 – 28 – 35 – 41 – 04
REVANCHA 05 – 18 – 19 – 26 – 31 – 09
MANIZALES 6584 – Serie 069
VALLE 3130 – Serie 109
META 7874 – Serie 091

DORADO
Mañana 3192 – Tarde 8344

SUPER ASTRO SOL
4547 – Signo Tauro

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6104 – Signo Libra

CHONTICO:
Día 1511 – Noche 6235

PAISITA:
Día 5915 – Noche 8714

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3684 – Noche 6935

PIJAO:
5322

CASH THREE:
Día 888 – Noche 007

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5615 – Noche 0340

EVENING:
5821

WIN FOUR:
0743

SAMAN:
5208

SINUANO:
Día 8719 – Noche 0948

CULONA:
4513

CARIBEÑA:
Día 4381 – Noche 4970

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 9208 – Noche 8672

LA BOLITA
Día 9414 – Noche 9063

EL COLONO:
9410

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 4607 – Noche 7137

