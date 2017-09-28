Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 27 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 27 de septiembre en Colombia:

BALOTO 01 – 10 – 28 – 35 – 41 – 04

REVANCHA 05 – 18 – 19 – 26 – 31 – 09

MANIZALES 6584 – Serie 069

VALLE 3130 – Serie 109

META 7874 – Serie 091

DORADO

Mañana 3192 – Tarde 8344

SUPER ASTRO SOL

4547 – Signo Tauro

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

6104 – Signo Libra

CHONTICO:

Día 1511 – Noche 6235

PAISITA:

Día 5915 – Noche 8714

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 3684 – Noche 6935

PIJAO:

5322

CASH THREE:

Día 888 – Noche 007

PLAY FOUR:

Día 5615 – Noche 0340

EVENING:

5821

WIN FOUR:

0743

SAMAN:

5208

SINUANO:

Día 8719 – Noche 0948

CULONA:

4513

CARIBEÑA:

Día 4381 – Noche 4970

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 9208 – Noche 8672

LA BOLITA

Día 9414 – Noche 9063

EL COLONO:

9410

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 4607 – Noche 7137