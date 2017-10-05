Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 4 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 5, 2017 4:38 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este miércoles 4 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

Baloto 24 – 31 – 32 – 33 – 34 – 06
Revancha 02 – 04 – 21 – 27 – 42 – 03
Manizales 6215 – Serie 098
Valle 0446 – Serie 161
Meta 8763 – Serie 042

DORADO
Mañana 7450 – Tarde 2739

SUPER ASTRO SOL
7199 – Signo Cancer

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7468 – Signo Piscis

CHONTICO:
Día 3688 – Noche 6458

PAISITA:
Día 4790 – Noche 9493

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 8298 – Noche 6150

PIJAO:
3720

CASH THREE:
Día 818 – Noche 650

PLAY FOUR:
Día 7724 – Noche 0081

EVENING:
9734

WIN FOUR:
6844

SAMAN:
1160

SINUANO:
Día 3532 – Noche 5844

CULONA:
2031

CARIBEÑA:
Día 6035 – Noche 1280

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7164 – Noche 2799

LA BOLITA
Día 8676 – Noche 8441

EL COLONO:
9918

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 8693 – Noche 6479

