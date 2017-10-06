Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este jueves 5 de octubre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 5 de octubre en Colombia:

Bogotá 3578 – Serie 084

Quindio 5864 – Serie 068

DORADO

Mañana 9474 – Tarde 9474

SUPER ASTRO SOL

3094 – Signo Géminis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

4051 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:

Día 2826 – Noche 8176

PAISITA:

Día 7448 – Noche 9840

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 5097 – Noche 1778

PIJAO:

8806

CASH THREE:

Día 431 – Noche 429

PLAY FOUR:

Día 9947 – Noche 5569

EVENING:

8311

WIN FOUR:

9691

SAMAN:

1165

SINUANO:

Día 6852 – Noche 4437

CULONA:

6804

CARIBEÑA:

Día 8562 – Noche 4343

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 2266 – Noche 3636

LA BOLITA

Día 8996 – Noche 9819

EL COLONO:

4100

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 1521 – Noche 6818