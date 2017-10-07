Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este viernes 6 de octubre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 6 de octubre en Colombia:

Medellín 9946 – Serie 052

Santander 5167 – Serie 103

Risaralda 3786 – Serie 032

DORADO

Mañana 8267 – Tarde 2730

SUPER ASTRO SOL

5635 – Signo Aries

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

1176 – Signo Virgo

CHONTICO:

Día 2757 – Noche 1688

PAISITA:

Día 8179 – Noche 9703

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 5478 – Noche 4197

PIJAO:

3260

CASH THREE:

Día 497 – Noche 650

PLAY FOUR:

Día 2272 – Noche 0689

EVENING:

4505

WIN FOUR:

0870

SAMAN:

2013

SINUANO:

Día 8596 – Noche 9757

CULONA:

7873

CARIBEÑA:

Día 4430 – Noche 2199

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 1332 – Noche 2244

LA BOLITA

Día 1849 – Noche 5690

EL COLONO:

2973

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 2455 – Noche 8078