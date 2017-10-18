Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 17 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 18, 2017 4:57 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 17 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 1936 – Serie 193
Tolima 6942 – Serie 036
Cruz Roja 5921 – Serie 034
Huila 4191 – Serie 043

DORADO
Mañana 3020 – Tarde 5292

SUPER ASTRO SOL
5343 – Signo Libra

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7355 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:
Día 7183 – Noche 2200

PAISITA:
Día 1896 – Noche 5541

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0169 – Noche 8256

PIJAO:
6016

CASH THREE:
Día 447 – Noche 157

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5419 – Noche 0703

EVENING:
2746

WIN FOUR:
9187

SAMAN:
8909

SINUANO:
Día 9957 – Noche 3239

CULONA:
9922

CARIBEÑA:
Día 3668 – Noche 4955

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6267 – Noche 3558

LA BOLITA
Día 9911 – Noche 0990

EL COLONO:
7472

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9973 – Noche 6844

