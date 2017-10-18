Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 17 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 18, 2017 4:57 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 17 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 1936 – Serie 193
Tolima 6942 – Serie 036
Cruz Roja 5921 – Serie 034
Huila 4191 – Serie 043
DORADO
Mañana 3020 – Tarde 5292
SUPER ASTRO SOL
5343 – Signo Libra
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7355 – Signo Cancer
CHONTICO:
Día 7183 – Noche 2200
PAISITA:
Día 1896 – Noche 5541
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0169 – Noche 8256
PIJAO:
6016
CASH THREE:
Día 447 – Noche 157
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5419 – Noche 0703
EVENING:
2746
WIN FOUR:
9187
SAMAN:
8909
SINUANO:
Día 9957 – Noche 3239
CULONA:
9922
CARIBEÑA:
Día 3668 – Noche 4955
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6267 – Noche 3558
LA BOLITA
Día 9911 – Noche 0990
EL COLONO:
7472
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9973 – Noche 6844