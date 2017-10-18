Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 17 de octubre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 17 de octubre en Colombia:

Cundinamarca 1936 – Serie 193

Tolima 6942 – Serie 036

Cruz Roja 5921 – Serie 034

Huila 4191 – Serie 043

DORADO

Mañana 3020 – Tarde 5292

SUPER ASTRO SOL

5343 – Signo Libra

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

7355 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:

Día 7183 – Noche 2200

PAISITA:

Día 1896 – Noche 5541

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 0169 – Noche 8256

PIJAO:

6016

CASH THREE:

Día 447 – Noche 157

PLAY FOUR:

Día 5419 – Noche 0703

EVENING:

2746

WIN FOUR:

9187

SAMAN:

8909

SINUANO:

Día 9957 – Noche 3239

CULONA:

9922

CARIBEÑA:

Día 3668 – Noche 4955

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 6267 – Noche 3558

LA BOLITA

Día 9911 – Noche 0990

EL COLONO:

7472

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 9973 – Noche 6844