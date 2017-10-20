La reacción de una bebé sorda, al escuchar a su madre por primera vez

Loterias

Loterías del 19 de octubre en Colombia:

Bogotá 8196 – Serie 207

Quindio 0397 – Serie 119

DORADO

Mañana 1687 – Tarde 5472

SUPER ASTRO SOL

9049 – Signo Leo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

0091 – Signo Aries

CHONTICO:

Día 5754 – Noche 6548

PAISITA:

Día 7456 – Noche 7219

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 9916 – Noche 7498

PIJAO:

8238

CASH THREE:

Día 718 – Noche 940

PLAY FOUR:

Día 0701 – Noche 1869

EVENING:

2527

WIN FOUR:

7359

SAMAN:

4834

SINUANO:

Día 3401 – Noche 8090

CULONA:

2688

CARIBEÑA:

Día 9682 – Noche 1692

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 3831 Noche 6313

LA BOLITA

Día 6370 – Noche 9261

EL COLONO:

0198

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 7423 – Noche 0491