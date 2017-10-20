La reacción de una bebé sorda, al escuchar a su madre por primera vez
octubre 20, 2017 3:33 pm
CHARLY HEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND HEARS ME SAY I LOVE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! (Watch til the end)And she's holding back happy tears and emotional as her mama. ??? We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today. We didn't think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words. Her journey to implants and language development is off to an amazing start! #charlyshearingjourney #hearingaids #profoundhearingloss #deaf #babyhearsforthefirsttime #firsttimehearing #cochlear #2monthsold * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/973436 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.