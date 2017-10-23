Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 22 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 23, 2017 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 22 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 1099

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0439 – Signo Cancer

CHONTICO:
Día 8194 – Noche 6574

PAISITA:
Día 7759 – Noche 7562

CAFETERITO:
Noche 7661

PIJAO:
3410

CASH THREE:
Día 858 – Noche 460

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5684 – Noche 7963

EVENING:
6898

WIN FOUR:
1108

SAMAN:
3781

SINUANO:
Día 5403 – Noche 1098

CULONA:
9149

CARIBEÑA:
Día 5987 – Noche 4004

MOTILÓN:
Noche 8222

LA BOLITA
Noche 1713

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 5673

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 21 DE OCTUBRE

Baloto 02- 04 – 09 – 15 – 24 – 11
Revancha 11 – 12 – 19 – 32 – 33 – 03
Boyacá 3987 – Serie 193
Cauca 6939 -Serie 156

Clasificada bajo Nacional, Resultados de las Loterías 

