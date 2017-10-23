Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 22 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 23, 2017 4:24 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 22 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 1099
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0439 – Signo Cancer
CHONTICO:
Día 8194 – Noche 6574
PAISITA:
Día 7759 – Noche 7562
CAFETERITO:
Noche 7661
PIJAO:
3410
CASH THREE:
Día 858 – Noche 460
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5684 – Noche 7963
EVENING:
6898
WIN FOUR:
1108
SAMAN:
3781
SINUANO:
Día 5403 – Noche 1098
CULONA:
9149
CARIBEÑA:
Día 5987 – Noche 4004
MOTILÓN:
Noche 8222
LA BOLITA
Noche 1713
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 5673
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 21 DE OCTUBRE
Baloto 02- 04 – 09 – 15 – 24 – 11
Revancha 11 – 12 – 19 – 32 – 33 – 03
Boyacá 3987 – Serie 193
Cauca 6939 -Serie 156