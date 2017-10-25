Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 24 de octubre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 24 de octubre en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 8247 – Serie 203

Huila 7080 – Serie 009

DORADO

Mañana 3505 – Tarde 8834

SUPER ASTRO SOL

4980 – Signo Sagitario

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

9773 – Signo Libra

CHONTICO:

Día 2759 – Noche 4755

PAISITA:

Día 9247 – Noche 6296

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 0533 – Noche 8724

PIJAO:

2191

CASH THREE:

Día 258 – Noche 487

PLAY FOUR:

Día 7212 – Noche 2561

EVENING:

7597

WIN FOUR:

8700

SAMAN:

1201

SINUANO:

Día 9432 – Noche 9065

CULONA:

4418

CARIBEÑA:

Día 3081 – Noche 0419

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 3795 Noche 3178

LA BOLITA

Día 3980 – Noche 5256

EL COLONO:

9776

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 5597 – Noche 3330