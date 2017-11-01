Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 31 de octubre en Colombia

noviembre 1, 2017 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 31 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 4354 – Serie 096
Huila 1888 – Serie 053

DORADO
Mañana 2366 – Tarde 7539

SUPER ASTRO SOL
3840 – Signo Géminis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
3093 – Signo Tauro

CHONTICO:
Día 7994 – Noche 7761

PAISITA:
Día 8832 – Noche 1125

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 2404 – Noche 7180

PIJAO:
2148

CASH THREE:
Día 582 – Noche 860

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3675 – Noche 3192

EVENING:
6382

WIN FOUR:
5473

SAMAN:
3554

SINUANO:
Día 3951 – Noche 5987

CULONA:
2044

CARIBEÑA:
Día 6766 – Noche 8353

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6880 – Noche 8527

LA BOLITA
Día 6173 – Noche 9653

EL COLONO:
7902

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1590 – Noche 6612

