Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 31 de octubre en Colombia
noviembre 1, 2017 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 31 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 4354 – Serie 096
Huila 1888 – Serie 053
DORADO
Mañana 2366 – Tarde 7539
SUPER ASTRO SOL
3840 – Signo Géminis
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
3093 – Signo Tauro
CHONTICO:
Día 7994 – Noche 7761
PAISITA:
Día 8832 – Noche 1125
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 2404 – Noche 7180
PIJAO:
2148
CASH THREE:
Día 582 – Noche 860
PLAY FOUR:
Día 3675 – Noche 3192
EVENING:
6382
WIN FOUR:
5473
SAMAN:
3554
SINUANO:
Día 3951 – Noche 5987
CULONA:
2044
CARIBEÑA:
Día 6766 – Noche 8353
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6880 – Noche 8527
LA BOLITA
Día 6173 – Noche 9653
EL COLONO:
7902
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1590 – Noche 6612