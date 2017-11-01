Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 31 de octubre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 31 de octubre en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 4354 – Serie 096

Huila 1888 – Serie 053

DORADO

Mañana 2366 – Tarde 7539

SUPER ASTRO SOL

3840 – Signo Géminis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:

3093 – Signo Tauro

CHONTICO:

Día 7994 – Noche 7761

PAISITA:

Día 8832 – Noche 1125

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 2404 – Noche 7180

PIJAO:

2148

CASH THREE:

Día 582 – Noche 860

PLAY FOUR:

Día 3675 – Noche 3192

EVENING:

6382

WIN FOUR:

5473

SAMAN:

3554

SINUANO:

Día 3951 – Noche 5987

CULONA:

2044

CARIBEÑA:

Día 6766 – Noche 8353

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 6880 – Noche 8527

LA BOLITA

Día 6173 – Noche 9653

EL COLONO:

7902

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 1590 – Noche 6612