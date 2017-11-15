Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 14 de noviembre en Colombia
noviembre 15, 2017 4:34 am
–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 14 de noviembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 6217 – Serie 043
Tolima 5777 – Serie 058
Cruz Roja 7708 – Serie 202
Huila 8080 – Serie 092
DORADO
Mañana 1816 – Tarde 4550
SUPER ASTRO SOL
1611 – Signo Cancer
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
9032 – Signo Leo
CHONTICO:
Día 7649 – Noche 9141
PAISITA:
Día 4587 – Noche 7485
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 1561 – Noche 3411
PIJAO:
4888
CASH THREE:
Día 702 – Noche 378
PLAY FOUR:
Día 6985 – Noche 6850
EVENING:
6430
WIN FOUR:
6787
SAMAN:
0658
SINUANO:
Día 8642 – Noche 5611
CULONA:
5120
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7614 – Noche 1367
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4923 – Noche 5566
LA BOLITA
Día 1244 – Noche 8897
EL COLONO:
1711
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 5066 – Noche 9198