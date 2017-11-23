Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 22 de noviembre en Colombia
noviembre 23, 2017 4:24 am
–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este miércoles 22 de noviembre en el territorio colombiano:
Baloto 09 – 12 – 18 – 37 – 41 – 13
Revancha 10 – 11 – 30 – 36 – 43 – 11
Manizales 5368 – Serie 104
Valle 3106 – Serie 183
Meta 4181 – Serie 027
DORADO
Mañana 9825 – Tarde 0418
SUPER ASTRO SOL
8601 – Signo Libra
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0499 – Signo Sagitario
CHONTICO:
Día 2795 – Noche 7766
PAISITA:
Día 6148 – Noche 9330
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3557 – Noche 3998
PIJAO:
4593
CASH THREE:
Día 001 – Noche 535
PLAY FOUR:
Día 3688 – Noche 9156
WIN FOUR:
8677
EVENING:
6778
SAMAN:
7884
SINUANO:
Día 3977 – Noche 8066
CULONA:
2352
CARIBEÑA:
Día 8212 – Noche 7701
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 0907 – Noche 2747
LA BOLITA
Día 7443 – Noche 7109
EL COLONO:
2089
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7951 – Noche 8690