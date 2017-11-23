Resultados del Baloto, loterías y chances de este miércoles 22 de noviembre en Colombia

noviembre 23, 2017 4:24 am

–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este miércoles 22 de noviembre en el territorio colombiano:

Baloto 09 – 12 – 18 – 37 – 41 – 13
Revancha 10 – 11 – 30 – 36 – 43 – 11
Manizales 5368 – Serie 104
Valle 3106 – Serie 183
Meta 4181 – Serie 027

DORADO
Mañana 9825 – Tarde 0418

SUPER ASTRO SOL
8601 – Signo Libra

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0499 – Signo Sagitario

CHONTICO:
Día 2795 – Noche 7766

PAISITA:
Día 6148 – Noche 9330

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3557 – Noche 3998

PIJAO:
4593

CASH THREE:
Día 001 – Noche 535

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3688 – Noche 9156

WIN FOUR:
8677

EVENING:
6778

SAMAN:
7884

SINUANO:
Día 3977 – Noche 8066

CULONA:
2352

CARIBEÑA:
Día 8212 – Noche 7701

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 0907 – Noche 2747

LA BOLITA
Día 7443 – Noche 7109

EL COLONO:
2089

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7951 – Noche 8690

