Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 5 de diciembre en Colombia

diciembre 6, 2017 4:21 am

–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 5 de diciembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 9867 – Serie 245
Huila 6848 – Serie 058

DORADO
Mañana 2910 – Tarde 6258

CULONA:
1850

SUPER ASTRO SOL
5096 – Signo Leo

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1677 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO:
9267

PAISITA:
Día 4666 – Noche 4602

CHONTICO:
Día 1162 – Noche 7119

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6014 – Noche 7061

SINUANO:
Día 7982 – Noche 8293

CASH THREE:
Día 593 – Noche 937

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5656 – Noche 0261

SAMAN:
3243

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7231 – Noche 9447

WIN FOUR:
3085

EVENING:
1463

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6209 – Noche 2254

LA BOLITA
Día 2291 – Noche 2465

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0995 – Noche 6635

EL COLONO:
8912

