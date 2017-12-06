Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 5 de diciembre en Colombia
diciembre 6, 2017 4:21 am
–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 5 de diciembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 9867 – Serie 245
Huila 6848 – Serie 058
DORADO
Mañana 2910 – Tarde 6258
CULONA:
1850
SUPER ASTRO SOL
5096 – Signo Leo
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
1677 – Signo Piscis
PIJAO:
9267
PAISITA:
Día 4666 – Noche 4602
CHONTICO:
Día 1162 – Noche 7119
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6014 – Noche 7061
SINUANO:
Día 7982 – Noche 8293
CASH THREE:
Día 593 – Noche 937
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5656 – Noche 0261
SAMAN:
3243
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7231 – Noche 9447
WIN FOUR:
3085
EVENING:
1463
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6209 – Noche 2254
LA BOLITA
Día 2291 – Noche 2465
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 0995 – Noche 6635
EL COLONO:
8912