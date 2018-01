La estrella del BMX Caroline Buchanan sufrió grave accidente de tránsito

I wouldn't say 2017 ended quite as planned. Its been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll. I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction. Injuries are… Broken sternum, broken nose, collapsed lungs. I'll will keep you guys up to date as we go. Happy New Year! Off season just got a little more tough!! ???

