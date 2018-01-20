Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 19 de enero en Colombia
enero 20, 2018 7:24 am
–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 19 de enero en el territorio colombiano:
Santander 4988 – Serie 088
Medellín 9627 – Serie 266
Risaralda 2083 – Serie 006
DORADO
Mañana 4754 – Tarde 2543
CULONA:
1552
SUPER ASTRO SOL
6909 – Signo Géminis
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6363 – Serie Tauro
PIJAO:
9373
PAISITA:
Día 0115 – Noche 2582
CHONTICO:
Día 5873 – Noche 4965
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 1978 – Noche 0341
SINUANO:
Día 8556 – Noche 2840
CASH THREE:
Día 136 – Noche 320
PLAY FOUR:
Día 4428 – Noche 1769
SAMAN:
2643
CARIBEÑA:
Día 4860 – Noche 5098
WIN FOUR:
3186
EVENING:
4532
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6429 – Noche 3275
LA BOLITA
Día 5604 – Noche 7843
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1656 – Noche 3840
EL COLONO:
2628
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9697 – Tarde 7970