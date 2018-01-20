Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 19 de enero en Colombia

enero 20, 2018 7:24 am

–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 19 de enero en el territorio colombiano:

Santander 4988 – Serie 088
Medellín 9627 – Serie 266
Risaralda 2083 – Serie 006

DORADO
Mañana 4754 – Tarde 2543

CULONA:
1552

SUPER ASTRO SOL
6909 – Signo Géminis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
6363 – Serie Tauro

PIJAO:
9373

PAISITA:
Día 0115 – Noche 2582

CHONTICO:
Día 5873 – Noche 4965

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 1978 – Noche 0341

SINUANO:
Día 8556 – Noche 2840

CASH THREE:
Día 136 – Noche 320

PLAY FOUR:
Día 4428 – Noche 1769

SAMAN:
2643

CARIBEÑA:
Día 4860 – Noche 5098

WIN FOUR:
3186

EVENING:
4532

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6429 – Noche 3275

LA BOLITA
Día 5604 – Noche 7843

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1656 – Noche 3840

EL COLONO:
2628

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9697 – Tarde 7970

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Nacional, Tema del Día 

Deja un comentario