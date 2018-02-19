Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 18 de febrero en Colombia
febrero 19, 2018 4:28 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 18 de febrero en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 3944
CULONA:
7461
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
3736 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO:
6828
PAISITA:
Día 3020 – Noche 3948
CHONTICO:
Día 2573 – Noche 4420
CAFETERITO:
Noche 7056
SINUANO:
Día 8265 – Noche 2142
CASH THREE:
Día 476 – Noche 409
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8876 – Noche 9789
SAMAN:
1328
CARIBEÑA:
Día 6365 – Noche 8522
WIN FOUR:
3038
EVENING:
2278
MOTILÓN:
Noche 4476
LA BOLITA
Noche 4414
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día – Noche
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8779 – Tarde 4302
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 17 DE FEBRERO
Baloto 10 – 23 – 25 – 26 – 33 – 01
Revancha 16 – 23 – 28 – 30 – 40 – 12
Boyacá 8142 – Serie 013
Cauca 8595 – Serie 050