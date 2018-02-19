Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 18 de febrero en Colombia

febrero 19, 2018 4:28 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 18 de febrero en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 3944

CULONA:
7461

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
3736 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO:
6828

PAISITA:
Día 3020 – Noche 3948

CHONTICO:
Día 2573 – Noche 4420

CAFETERITO:
Noche 7056

SINUANO:
Día 8265 – Noche 2142

CASH THREE:
Día 476 – Noche 409

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8876 – Noche 9789

SAMAN:
1328

CARIBEÑA:
Día 6365 – Noche 8522

WIN FOUR:
3038

EVENING:
2278

MOTILÓN:
Noche 4476

LA BOLITA
Noche 4414

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día – Noche

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8779 – Tarde 4302

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 17 DE FEBRERO

Baloto 10 – 23 – 25 – 26 – 33 – 01
Revancha 16 – 23 – 28 – 30 – 40 – 12
Boyacá 8142 – Serie 013
Cauca 8595 – Serie 050

