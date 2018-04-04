Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 3 de abril en Colombia
abril 4, 2018 4:23 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 3 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 8450 – Serie 145
Huila 4380 – Serie 125
DORADO
Mañana 5564 – Tarde 1752
CULONA:
1949
SUPER ASTRO SOL
9227 – Signo Cancer
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0132 – Signo Tauro
PIJAO:
2036
PAISITA:
Día 0957 – Noche 5322
CHONTICO:
Día 3903 – Noche 2148
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3391 – Noche 6596
SINUANO:
Día 1082 – Noche 6256
CASH THREE:
Día 732 – Noche 112
PLAY FOUR:
Día 9290 – Noche 0965
SAMAN:
2979
CARIBEÑA:
Día 8529 – Noche 8566
WIN FOUR:
1998
EVENING:
7881
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 0580 – Noche 4238
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 6339 – Noche 9876
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1607 – Tarde 5102
EL COLONO:
4073