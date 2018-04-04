Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 3 de abril en Colombia

abril 4, 2018 4:23 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 3 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 8450 – Serie 145
Huila 4380 – Serie 125

DORADO
Mañana 5564 – Tarde 1752

CULONA:
1949

SUPER ASTRO SOL
9227 – Signo Cancer

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0132 – Signo Tauro

PIJAO:
2036

PAISITA:
Día 0957 – Noche 5322

CHONTICO:
Día 3903 – Noche 2148

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3391 – Noche 6596

SINUANO:
Día 1082 – Noche 6256

CASH THREE:
Día 732 – Noche 112

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9290 – Noche 0965

SAMAN:
2979

CARIBEÑA:
Día 8529 – Noche 8566

WIN FOUR:
1998

EVENING:
7881

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 0580 – Noche 4238

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 6339 – Noche 9876

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1607 – Tarde 5102

EL COLONO:
4073

