Resultados de loterías y chances de este viernes 20 de abril en Colombia

abril 21, 2018 7:37 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 20 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Medellín 4272 – Serie 208
Santander 6042 – Serie 111
Risaralda 2079 – Serie 167

DORADO
Mañana 0468 – Tarde 2703

CULONA:
2628

SUPER ASTRO SOL
7941 – Signo Géminis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7936 – Signo Aries

PIJAO:
7390

PAISITA:
Día 0732 – Noche 6654

CHONTICO:
Día 9585 – Noche 6822

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6019 – Noche 6822

SINUANO:
Día 7543 – Noche 0883

CASH THREE:
Día 145 – Noche 714

PLAY FOUR:
Día 2131 – Noche 5351

SAMAN:
4609

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7404 – Noche 4628

WIN FOUR:
9356

EVENING:
2300

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5859 – Noche 9500

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 6651 – Noche 4157

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4107 – Tarde 8336

EL COLONO:
7132

