Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 24 de abril en Colombia

abril 25, 2018 4:22 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 24 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 6344 – Serie 174
Huila 5663 – Serie 123

DORADO
Mañana 0552 – Tarde 9663

CULONA:
5737

SUPER ASTRO SOL
5144 – Signo Piscis

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0455 – Signo Geminis

PIJAO:
9373

PAISITA:
Día 4031 – Noche 4103

CHONTICO:
Día 5571 – Noche 1227

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4809 – Noche 3745

SINUANO:
Día 7429 – Noche 8470

CASH THREE:
Día 315 – Noche 842

PLAY FOUR:
Día 1521 – Noche 1535

SAMAN:
6623

CARIBEÑA:
Día 5997 – Noche 2046

WIN FOUR:
0092

EVENING:
7680

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 2470 – Noche 5681

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7357 – Noche 5561

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6733 – Tarde 4616

EL COLONO:
2769

