Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 24 de abril en Colombia
abril 25, 2018 4:22 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 24 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 6344 – Serie 174
Huila 5663 – Serie 123
DORADO
Mañana 0552 – Tarde 9663
CULONA:
5737
SUPER ASTRO SOL
5144 – Signo Piscis
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
0455 – Signo Geminis
PIJAO:
9373
PAISITA:
Día 4031 – Noche 4103
CHONTICO:
Día 5571 – Noche 1227
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4809 – Noche 3745
SINUANO:
Día 7429 – Noche 8470
CASH THREE:
Día 315 – Noche 842
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1521 – Noche 1535
SAMAN:
6623
CARIBEÑA:
Día 5997 – Noche 2046
WIN FOUR:
0092
EVENING:
7680
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 2470 – Noche 5681
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7357 – Noche 5561
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6733 – Tarde 4616
EL COLONO:
2769