Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 29 de abril en Colombia

abril 30, 2018 4:19 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 29 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO:
Noche 1622

CULONA:
7997

SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7421 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO:
7545

PAISITA:
Día 4161 – Noche 3162

CHONTICO:
Día 9363 – Noche 0226

CAFETERITO:
Noche 0239

SINUANO:
Día 2692 – Noche 6124

CASH THREE:
Día 762 – Noche 841

PLAY FOUR:
Día 7142 – Noche 7787

SAMAN:
8238

CARIBEÑA:
Día 4787 – Noche 1096

WIN FOUR:
8517

EVENING:
1444

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7159 – Noche 8143

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 5661

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1626 – Tarde 9320

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 28 DE ABRIL

Baloto 10 18 19 36 43 13
Revancha 01 02 05 14 30 01
Boyacá 5988 – Serie 250
Cauca 7045 – Serie 150

