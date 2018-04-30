Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 29 de abril en Colombia
abril 30, 2018 4:19 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 29 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO:
Noche 1622
CULONA:
7997
SUPER ASTRO LUNA:
7421 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO:
7545
PAISITA:
Día 4161 – Noche 3162
CHONTICO:
Día 9363 – Noche 0226
CAFETERITO:
Noche 0239
SINUANO:
Día 2692 – Noche 6124
CASH THREE:
Día 762 – Noche 841
PLAY FOUR:
Día 7142 – Noche 7787
SAMAN:
8238
CARIBEÑA:
Día 4787 – Noche 1096
WIN FOUR:
8517
EVENING:
1444
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7159 – Noche 8143
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 5661
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1626 – Tarde 9320
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 28 DE ABRIL
Baloto 10 18 19 36 43 13
Revancha 01 02 05 14 30 01
Boyacá 5988 – Serie 250
Cauca 7045 – Serie 150