Resultados del Baloto, las loterías y chances del sábado 9 de marzo en Colombia

Los siguientes son los resultados del Baloto, las loterías y los chances que jugaron este sábado 9 de marzo en el territorio colombiano.

BALOTO

24-29-34-35-40

Súper balota 13

BALOTO REVANCHA

1-8-12-14-30

Súper balota 7

BOYACÁ

1741-240

CAUCA

8383-086

DORADO

Mañana 6794

Tarde 3399

Noche 2575

CULONA

2747

ASTRO SOL

0599 Piscis

ASTRO LUNA

5721 Libra

PIJAO DE ORO

5423

PAISITA

Día 3993

Noche 0728

CHONTICO

Día 4422

Noche 6076

CAFETERITO

Tarde 8959

Noche 3291

SINUANO

Día 8032

Noche 8626

CASH THREE

Día 146

Noche 301

PLAY FOUR

Día 4170

Noche 0282

SAMÁN

6056

CARIBEÑA

Día 7918

Noche 5445

WIN FOUR

8295

EVENING

0605

MOTILÓN

Tarde 5524

Noche 1042

PAISA LOTTO

1383

FANTÁSTICA

Día 2817

Noche 6944

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 8704

Tarde 5804