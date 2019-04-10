Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 9 de abril en Colombia

abril 10, 2019 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 9 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 6935 – Serie 139
Huila 7437 – Serie 043

DORADO
Mañana 5539 – Tarde 4327

CULONA:
5967

ASTRO SOL
0097 – Signo Tauro

ASTRO LUNA
9932 -Signo Piscis

PIJAO:
5052

PAISITA:
Día 4134 – Noche 1715

CHONTICO:
Día 8022 – Noche 1602

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4650 – Noche 8773

SINUANO:
Día 3980 – Noche 9843

CASH THREE:
Día 316 – Noche 890

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8756 – Noche 2284

SAMAN:
1225

CARIBEÑA:
Día 5043 – Noche 5162

WIN FOUR:
3887

EVENING:
9064

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5961 – Noche 0993

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1977 – Noche 9225

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1981 – Tarde 0415

