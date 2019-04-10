Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 9 de abril en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 9 de abril en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 6935 – Serie 139

Huila 7437 – Serie 043

DORADO

Mañana 5539 – Tarde 4327

CULONA:

5967

ASTRO SOL

0097 – Signo Tauro

ASTRO LUNA

9932 -Signo Piscis

PIJAO:

5052

PAISITA:

Día 4134 – Noche 1715

CHONTICO:

Día 8022 – Noche 1602

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 4650 – Noche 8773

SINUANO:

Día 3980 – Noche 9843

CASH THREE:

Día 316 – Noche 890

PLAY FOUR:

Día 8756 – Noche 2284

SAMAN:

1225

CARIBEÑA:

Día 5043 – Noche 5162

WIN FOUR:

3887

EVENING:

9064

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 5961 – Noche 0993

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 1977 – Noche 9225

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 1981 – Tarde 0415