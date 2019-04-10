Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 9 de abril en Colombia
abril 10, 2019 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 9 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 6935 – Serie 139
Huila 7437 – Serie 043
DORADO
Mañana 5539 – Tarde 4327
CULONA:
5967
ASTRO SOL
0097 – Signo Tauro
ASTRO LUNA
9932 -Signo Piscis
PIJAO:
5052
PAISITA:
Día 4134 – Noche 1715
CHONTICO:
Día 8022 – Noche 1602
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4650 – Noche 8773
SINUANO:
Día 3980 – Noche 9843
CASH THREE:
Día 316 – Noche 890
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8756 – Noche 2284
SAMAN:
1225
CARIBEÑA:
Día 5043 – Noche 5162
WIN FOUR:
3887
EVENING:
9064
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5961 – Noche 0993
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1977 – Noche 9225
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1981 – Tarde 0415