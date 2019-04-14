Resultados del Baloto, las loterías y chances de este viernes 12 de abril en Colombia
abril 14, 2019 9:40 am
Los siguientes son los resultados del Baloto, las loterías y los chances que jugaron este sábado 13 de abril en el territorio colombiano.
BALOTO
6-7-8-27-34
Súper balota 14
BALOTO REVANCHA
4-18-22-34-41
Súper balota 10
BOYACÁ
9601-149
CAUCA
9249-171
DORADO
Mañana 3136
Tarde 4486
Noche 7489
CULONA
1037
ASTRO SOL
2759 Leo
ASTRO LUNA
7558 Leo
PIJAO DE ORO
2337
PAISITA
Día 8666
Noche 8704
CHONTICO
Día 7651
Noche 4347
CAFETERITO
Tarde 2406
Noche 3256
SINUANO
Día 8472
Noche 0271
CASH THREE
Día 783
Noche 799
PLAY FOUR
Día 4409
Noche 2597
SAMÁN
Día 5050
CARIBEÑA
Día 3589
Noche 5652
WIN FOUR
1024
EVENING
9991
MOTILÓN
Tarde 6814
Noche 6410
PAISA LOTTO
6052
FANTÁSTICA
Día 9496
Noche 6072
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7607
Tarde 9121