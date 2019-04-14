Resultados del Baloto, las loterías y chances de este viernes 12 de abril en Colombia

Los siguientes son los resultados del Baloto, las loterías y los chances que jugaron este sábado 13 de abril en el territorio colombiano.

BALOTO

6-7-8-27-34

Súper balota 14

BALOTO REVANCHA

4-18-22-34-41

Súper balota 10

BOYACÁ

9601-149

CAUCA

9249-171

DORADO

Mañana 3136

Tarde 4486

Noche 7489

CULONA

1037

ASTRO SOL

2759 Leo

ASTRO LUNA

7558 Leo

PIJAO DE ORO

2337

PAISITA

Día 8666

Noche 8704

CHONTICO

Día 7651

Noche 4347

CAFETERITO

Tarde 2406

Noche 3256

SINUANO

Día 8472

Noche 0271

CASH THREE

Día 783

Noche 799

PLAY FOUR

Día 4409

Noche 2597

SAMÁN

Día 5050

CARIBEÑA

Día 3589

Noche 5652

WIN FOUR

1024

EVENING

9991

MOTILÓN

Tarde 6814

Noche 6410

PAISA LOTTO

6052

FANTÁSTICA

Día 9496

Noche 6072

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 7607

Tarde 9121