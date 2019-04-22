Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 21 de abril en Colombia
abril 22, 2019 4:19 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 21 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 2842
CULONA:
7922
ASTRO LUNA
5626 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO:
7468
PAISITA:
Día 5820 – Noche 3336
CHONTICO:
Día 9153 – Noche 7250
CAFETERITO:
Noche 2414
SINUANO:
Día 6738 – Noche 8417
CASH THREE:
Día 018 – Noche 759
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8772 – Noche 9607
SAMAN:
5794
CARIBEÑA:
Día 2513 – Noche 4700
WIN FOUR:
0661
EVENING:
0273
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5207 – Noche 0223
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 2868
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4848 – Tarde 9000
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 20 DE ABRIL
Baloto 10 17 24 29 43 14
Revancha 01 12 13 19 27 04
Boyacá 2440 – Serie 378
Cauca 0910 – Serie 034