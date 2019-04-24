Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 23 de abril en Colombia

abril 24, 2019 4:18 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 23 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 8167 – Serie 155
Huila 0671 – Serie 135

DORADO
Mañana 2214 – Tarde 0278

CULONA:
2366

ASTRO SOL
1342 – Signo Escorpión

ASTRO LUNA
4124 – Signo Escorpión

PIJAO:
5603

PAISITA:
Día 6300 – Noche 2851

CHONTICO:
Día 3928 – Noche 8071

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4678 – Noche 9377

SINUANO:
Día 8686 – Noche 0234

CASH THREE:
Día 593 – Noche 481

PLAY FOUR:
Día 0888 – Noche 3776

SAMAN:
2043

CARIBEÑA:
Día 2941 – Noche 3720

WIN FOUR:
8545

EVENING:
5597

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4576 – Noche 3476

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1729 – Noche 1363

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7682 – Tarde 3760

