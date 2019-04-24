Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 23 de abril en Colombia
abril 24, 2019 4:18 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 23 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 8167 – Serie 155
Huila 0671 – Serie 135
DORADO
Mañana 2214 – Tarde 0278
CULONA:
2366
ASTRO SOL
1342 – Signo Escorpión
ASTRO LUNA
4124 – Signo Escorpión
PIJAO:
5603
PAISITA:
Día 6300 – Noche 2851
CHONTICO:
Día 3928 – Noche 8071
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4678 – Noche 9377
SINUANO:
Día 8686 – Noche 0234
CASH THREE:
Día 593 – Noche 481
PLAY FOUR:
Día 0888 – Noche 3776
SAMAN:
2043
CARIBEÑA:
Día 2941 – Noche 3720
WIN FOUR:
8545
EVENING:
5597
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 4576 – Noche 3476
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 1729 – Noche 1363
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7682 – Tarde 3760