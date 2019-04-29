Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 28 de abril en Colombia

abril 29, 2019 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 28 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 9558

CULONA:
7167

ASTRO LUNA
5267 – Signo Cáncer

PIJAO:
6071

PAISITA:
Día 1185 – Noche 3403

CHONTICO:
Día 7758 – Noche 0137

CAFETERITO:
Noche 7824

SINUANO:
Día 9433 – Noche 4487

CASH THREE:
Día 404 – Noche 272

PLAY FOUR:
Día 4989 – Noche 4412

SAMAN:
9919

CARIBEÑA:
Día 1388 – Noche 1503

WIN FOUR:
7987

EVENING:
7820

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6684 – Noche 7622

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 4417

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8411 – Tarde 0107

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 27 DE ABRIL

Baloto 01 13 32 37 43 10
Revancha 02 15 30 37 38 13
Boyacá 5808 – Serie 048
Cauca 7156 – Serie 020

