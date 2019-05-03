Resultados de las loterías y chances de este jueves 2 de mayo en Colombia
mayo 3, 2019 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este jueves 2 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Bogotá 1084 – Serie 374
Quindío 4201 – Serie 088
Meta 0646 – Serie 093
Valle 8760 – Serie 217
Baloto 01 04 08 19 27 05
Revancha 09 15 24 31 36 03
DORADO
Mañana 5003 – Tarde 7781
CULONA:
3758
ASTRO SOL
2829 – Signo Libra
ASTRO LUNA
6048 – Signo Acuario
PIJAO:
3303
PAISITA:
Día 4030 – Noche 3182
CHONTICO:
Día 5952 – Noche 4214
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 0873 – Noche 1612
SINUANO:
Día 0974 – Noche 7980
CASH THREE:
Día 351 – Noche 987
PLAY FOUR:
Día 2260 – Noche 9174
SAMAN:
8713
CARIBEÑA:
Día 6365 – Noche 2119
WIN FOUR:
4064
EVENING:
1512
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5421 – Noche 9984
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7601 – Noche 0649
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 3881 – Tarde 2999