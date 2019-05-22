Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 21 de mayo en Colombia
mayo 22, 2019 4:17 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 21 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 1427 – Serie 103
Huila 6516 – Serie 033
DORADO
Mañana 2857 – Tarde 0280
CULONA:
8250
ASTRO SOL
6408 – Signo Escorpión
ASTRO LUNA
7176 – Signo Capricornio
PIJAO:
7225
PAISITA:
Día 3203 – Noche 6554
CHONTICO:
Día 8006 – Noche 9475
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 8902 – Noche 0955
SINUANO:
Día 0079 – Noche 3460
CASH THREE:
Día 761 – Noche 041
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8691 – Noche 4996
SAMAN:
4433
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7611 – Noche 8378
WIN FOUR:
6774
EVENING:
9173
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5605 – Noche 6644
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 4872 – Noche 7857
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 0213 – Tarde 1000