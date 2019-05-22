Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 21 de mayo en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 21 de mayo en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 1427 – Serie 103

Huila 6516 – Serie 033

DORADO

Mañana 2857 – Tarde 0280

CULONA:

8250

ASTRO SOL

6408 – Signo Escorpión

ASTRO LUNA

7176 – Signo Capricornio

PIJAO:

7225

PAISITA:

Día 3203 – Noche 6554

CHONTICO:

Día 8006 – Noche 9475

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 8902 – Noche 0955

SINUANO:

Día 0079 – Noche 3460

CASH THREE:

Día 761 – Noche 041

PLAY FOUR:

Día 8691 – Noche 4996

SAMAN:

4433

CARIBEÑA:

Día 7611 – Noche 8378

WIN FOUR:

6774

EVENING:

9173

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 5605 – Noche 6644

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 4872 – Noche 7857

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 0213 – Tarde 1000