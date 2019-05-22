Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 21 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 22, 2019 4:17 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 21 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 1427 – Serie 103
Huila 6516 – Serie 033

DORADO
Mañana 2857 – Tarde 0280

CULONA:
8250

ASTRO SOL
6408 – Signo Escorpión

ASTRO LUNA
7176 – Signo Capricornio

PIJAO:
7225

PAISITA:
Día 3203 – Noche 6554

CHONTICO:
Día 8006 – Noche 9475

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 8902 – Noche 0955

SINUANO:
Día 0079 – Noche 3460

CASH THREE:
Día 761 – Noche 041

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8691 – Noche 4996

SAMAN:
4433

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7611 – Noche 8378

WIN FOUR:
6774

EVENING:
9173

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 5605 – Noche 6644

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 4872 – Noche 7857

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 0213 – Tarde 1000

