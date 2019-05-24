Resultados de las loterías y chances de este jueves 23 de mayo en Colombia
mayo 24, 2019 4:17 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este jueves 23 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Bogotá 6355 – Serie 141
Quindío 0926 – Serie 066
DORADO
Mañana 7441 – Tarde 1402
CULONA:
6089
ASTRO SOL
2637 – Signo Escorpión
ASTRO LUNA
0823 – Signo Cáncer
PIJAO:
1918
PAISITA:
Día 9395 – Noche 3545
CHONTICO:
Día 5528 – Noche 6938
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 7533 – Noche 7214
SINUANO:
Día 7595 – Noche 8110
CASH THREE:
Día 370 – Noche 821
PLAY FOUR:
Día 0032 – Noche 8597
SAMAN:
3260
CARIBEÑA:
Día 0419 – Noche 2839
WIN FOUR:
1104
EVENING:
1316
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6651 – Noche 7410
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 5108 – Noche 1955
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7574 – Tarde 4907