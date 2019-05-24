Resultados de las loterías y chances de este jueves 23 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 24, 2019 4:17 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este jueves 23 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Bogotá 6355 – Serie 141
Quindío 0926 – Serie 066

DORADO
Mañana 7441 – Tarde 1402

CULONA:
6089

ASTRO SOL
2637 – Signo Escorpión

ASTRO LUNA
0823 – Signo Cáncer

PIJAO:
1918

PAISITA:
Día 9395 – Noche 3545

CHONTICO:
Día 5528 – Noche 6938

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 7533 – Noche 7214

SINUANO:
Día 7595 – Noche 8110

CASH THREE:
Día 370 – Noche 821

PLAY FOUR:
Día 0032 – Noche 8597

SAMAN:
3260

CARIBEÑA:
Día 0419 – Noche 2839

WIN FOUR:
1104

EVENING:
1316

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6651 – Noche 7410

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 5108 – Noche 1955

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7574 – Tarde 4907

