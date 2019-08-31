Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 30 de agosto en Colombia
agosto 31, 2019 8:42 am
Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 30 de agosto en el territorio colombiano:
MEDELLÍN
2098 Serie 308
SANTANDER
7899 Serie 100
RISARALDA
2192 Serie 102
DORADO
Mañana 7889
Tarde 7709
CULONA
Día 6626
Noche 0226
ASTRO SOL
9970 Acuario
ASTRO LUNA
8505 Capricornio
PIJAO DE ORO
4591
PAISITA
Día 8303
Noche 1503
CHONTICO
Día 7790
Noche 6513
CAFETERITO
Tarde 2698
Noche 5532
SINUANO
Día 8193
Noche 0784
CASH THREE
Día 180
Noche 207
PLAY FOUR
Día 4352
Noche 4543
SAMÁN
Día 0459
CARIBEÑA
Día 6789
Noche 9803
MOTILÓN
Tarde 8926
Noche 9704
FANTÁSTICA
Día 8194
Noche 1753
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7953
Tarde 8672