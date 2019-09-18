Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 17 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 18, 2019 4:20 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 17 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 8007 – Serie 184
Huila 3784 – Serie 110

DORADO
Mañana 5722 – Tarde 6565

CULONA:
Día 1294 – Noche 2931

ASTRO SOL
1627 – Signo Cáncer

ASTRO LUNA
2629 – Signo Leo

PIJAO:
1751

PAISITA:
Día 3090 – Noche 4768

CHONTICO:
Día 1615 – Noche 5357

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3113 – Noche 0303

SINUANO:
Día 6181 – Noche 1414

CASH THREE:
Día 046 – Noche 675

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3195 – Noche 9271

SAMAN:
1117

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7128 – Noche 6298

WIN FOUR:
6993

EVENING:
5660

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8170 – Noche 5695

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 2591 – Noche 7867

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1373 – Tarde 3934

