Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 17 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 18, 2019 4:20 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 17 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 8007 – Serie 184
Huila 3784 – Serie 110
DORADO
Mañana 5722 – Tarde 6565
CULONA:
Día 1294 – Noche 2931
ASTRO SOL
1627 – Signo Cáncer
ASTRO LUNA
2629 – Signo Leo
PIJAO:
1751
PAISITA:
Día 3090 – Noche 4768
CHONTICO:
Día 1615 – Noche 5357
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 3113 – Noche 0303
SINUANO:
Día 6181 – Noche 1414
CASH THREE:
Día 046 – Noche 675
PLAY FOUR:
Día 3195 – Noche 9271
SAMAN:
1117
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7128 – Noche 6298
WIN FOUR:
6993
EVENING:
5660
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8170 – Noche 5695
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 2591 – Noche 7867
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1373 – Tarde 3934