Resultados de las loterías y chances de este sábado 21 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 22, 2019 6:49 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este sábado 21 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Baloto 21 23 26 37 43 11
Revancha 02 25 26 28 35 01
Boyacá 7678 – Serie 042
Cauca 2814 – Serie 119

DORADO
Mañana 3663 – Tarde 8578 – Noche 9548

CULONA:
Día 4702 – Noche 3067

ASTRO SOL
2610 – Serie Acuario

ASTRO LUNA
1018 – Signo Escorpión

PIJAO:
5261

PAISITA:
Día 9803 – Noche 3482

CHONTICO:
Día 1744 – Noche 9383

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 9538 – Noche 9246

SINUANO:
Día 8632 – Noche 9701

CASH THREE:
Día 688 – Noche 109

PLAY FOUR:
Día 1033 – Noche 3281

SAMAN:
3644

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7528 – Noche 9467

WIN FOUR:
5688

EVENING:
8577

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8172 – Noche 8370

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9324 – Noche 2023

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4877 – Tarde 5340

Paisa Lotto
6333

