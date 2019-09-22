Resultados de las loterías y chances de este sábado 21 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 20 de septiembre en Colombia:

Medellín 2717 – Serie 218

Santander 4258 – Serie 093

Risaralda 7023 – Serie 048

DORADO

Mañana 2023 – Tarde 5332

CULONA:

Día 7659 – Noche 5012

ASTRO SOL

2789 – Signo Libra

ASTRO LUNA

9467 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO:

2729

PAISITA:

Día 0380 – Noche 6490

CHONTICO:

Día 4005 – Noche 2250

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 4509 – Noche 9023

SINUANO:

Día 1491 – Noche 7900

CASH THREE:

Día 789 – Noche 624

PLAY FOUR:

Día 2453 – Noche 8573

SAMAN:

7006

CARIBEÑA:

Día 7101 – Noche 6005

WIN FOUR:

7883

EVENING:

5408

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 4621 – Noche 3750

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 1373 – Noche 3765

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 3796 – Tarde 9627