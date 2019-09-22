Resultados de las loterías y chances de este sábado 21 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 22, 2019 6:49 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este sábado 21 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Baloto 21 23 26 37 43 11
Revancha 02 25 26 28 35 01
Boyacá 7678 – Serie 042
Cauca 2814 – Serie 119
DORADO
Mañana 3663 – Tarde 8578 – Noche 9548
CULONA:
Día 4702 – Noche 3067
ASTRO SOL
2610 – Serie Acuario
ASTRO LUNA
1018 – Signo Escorpión
PIJAO:
5261
PAISITA:
Día 9803 – Noche 3482
CHONTICO:
Día 1744 – Noche 9383
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 9538 – Noche 9246
SINUANO:
Día 8632 – Noche 9701
CASH THREE:
Día 688 – Noche 109
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1033 – Noche 3281
SAMAN:
3644
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7528 – Noche 9467
WIN FOUR:
5688
EVENING:
8577
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 8172 – Noche 8370
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 9324 – Noche 2023
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4877 – Tarde 5340
Paisa Lotto
6333