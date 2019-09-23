Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 22 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 23, 2019 4:19 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 22 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 2788
CULONA:
Noche 0132
ASTRO LUNA
9741 – Signo Tauro
PIJAO:
5750
PAISITA:
Día 2539 – Noche 2128
CHONTICO:
Día 4424 – Noche 2352
CAFETERITO:
Noche 5761
SINUANO:
Día 7316 – Noche 3059
CASH THREE:
Día 360 – Noche 147
PLAY FOUR:
Día 2162 – Noche 4846
SAMAN:
4307
CARIBEÑA:
Día 4494 – Noche 2300
WIN FOUR:
8636
EVENING:
7498
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6972 – Noche 8150
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 0869
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1228 – Tarde 4942
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 21 DE SEPT
Baloto 21 23 26 37 43 11
Revancha 02 25 26 28 35 01
Boyacá 7678 – Serie 042
Cauca 2814 – Serie 119