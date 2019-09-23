Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 22 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 23, 2019 4:19 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 22 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 2788

CULONA:
Noche 0132

ASTRO LUNA
9741 – Signo Tauro

PIJAO:
5750

PAISITA:
Día 2539 – Noche 2128

CHONTICO:
Día 4424 – Noche 2352

CAFETERITO:
Noche 5761

SINUANO:
Día 7316 – Noche 3059

CASH THREE:
Día 360 – Noche 147

PLAY FOUR:
Día 2162 – Noche 4846

SAMAN:
4307

CARIBEÑA:
Día 4494 – Noche 2300

WIN FOUR:
8636

EVENING:
7498

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 6972 – Noche 8150

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Noche 0869

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1228 – Tarde 4942

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 21 DE SEPT

Baloto 21 23 26 37 43 11
Revancha 02 25 26 28 35 01
Boyacá 7678 – Serie 042
Cauca 2814 – Serie 119

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Nacional, Resultados de las Loterías 

Deja un comentario